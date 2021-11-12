White Castle Has an Ugly Holiday Sweater, Too

White Castle, an iconic institution that celebrated its 100th birthday this year, is bringing in the holiday season with an eccentric collection of gifts for the super fans in your life. The White Castle 2021 Holiday Gift Guide includes 10 items that you can purchase from the company's House of Crave website and through exclusive brand partnerships at DGK, Dumbgood, and PSD.

"Whether the Craver in your life picks up their Sliders at the drive-thru or the grocery aisle, their love of the Castle deserves a little holiday recognition," said Jamie Richardson, a vice president at White Castle, said in a press release. "On this year's gift guide, you'll find a few familiar looks alongside some brand-new, never-before-seen items!"

Here's the 2021 lineup of gifts.

If you order any items from the House of Crave website before November 30th, you will receive free shipping on your order. And as an additional holiday treat, White Castle is giving away $5 promo cards for every $25 gift card purchased. Go gett yourself some fast food, high quality holiday gifts.