White Castle Will Give You 4 Totally Free Sliders for the Launch of Its Rewards Program
Get rewarded for your slider lust.
The fast food world is jumping on board the kind of reward programs that bar and grill chains have boasted for a long time. Wendy's did it earlier this year, and now White Castle is launching its own reward program.
Just shy of its 100th anniversary, the slider slinger's new loyalty program is going to hook diners up with discounts and special offers "based on their individual purchase history." It's not a straight program where you get, say, a point for every dollar you spend and then at X number of points you get a free appetizer or drink or burger. Instead, White Castle is promising something more personalized, though the details are a little hazy.
"No two customers are quite alike, which is why we’re offering a personalized experience that’s not based on points or the number of purchases, but instead on their individual preferences at White Castle," Lisa Ingram, president and CEO of White Castle, said in a statement.
If you don't house enough sliders to get excited about slider rewards, you can nab a reward right out of the gate. Sign up for the program, and you'll get a free combo meal with four Original Sliders, a small order of fries, and a small drink. You'll get the deal as soon as you download the White Castle mobile app. You'll also get more than $10 in other deals to use this month, according to the chain's announcement.
Though Harold and Kumar would be pleased, they aren't re-shooting the movie to include rewards.
