White Castle Just Brought Back Crab Cake Sliders and Shrimp Nibblers

Lent is upon us and just in time, White Castle is bringing back two of its seafood options to give observers more food options between now and April. The menu items making a brief return are Shrimp Nibblers and Seafood Crab Cake Sliders.

If you're unfamiliar, Shrimp Nibblers are bite-sized nibbles of butterfly shrimp with a crispy coating. They will be available in small, medium, and sack sizes, in every market except for Scottsdale, Arizona. Sorry, Scottsdale.

The Seafood Crab Cake Sliders are a heartier option, featuring a slider-sized seafood crab cake dressed in creamy creole sauce and sandwiched between a signature White Castle bun.

Of course, White Castle's existing fish options are a fit for Lent and still on the menu, including the Panko Breaded Fish Slider, Fish Nibblers, and Clam Strips in some markets. You don't have to sacrifice good flavors for the occasion, and that's something to be thankful for.