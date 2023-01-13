White Castle Is Bringing Back Its Valentine's Day 'Fine Dining' Experience This Year

If your idea of a romantic Valentine's Day is smashing White Castle sliders over candlelight , good news! You can do exactly that on February 14 this year. The fast food chain is bringing back its annual V-day dining experience after a two-year hiatus .

"Valentine's Day is the day when White Castle becomes Love Castle, and we can't wait to celebrate it in person in 2023," Vice President Jamie Richardson said in a press release. "It's an opportunity to gather with those we love and savor the flavor of all the Castle has to offer, all in a festive atmosphere with affordable prices that won't bust anyone's budget. This is what feeding the souls is all about, and we're excited that the tradition we have loved and missed is back!"

Now, like any Valentine's Day reservation, it's no easy ticket. You'll need to snag a booking on OpenTable. There's even a special menu, which includes eight cheese sliders, two sharable sides, and two small soft drinks. The Love Cube (yes, that's what White Castle is calling it) is also available for carry-out if you'd rather have a cozy dinner at home. Your call.