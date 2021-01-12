White Castle Is Taking Reservations for Socially Distanced Valentine’s Day Dinners

What once began as a novelty, Valentine’s Day at White Castle is now nearly as synonymous with February 14 as heart-shaped candy boxes and gold-plated jewelry. But, as the nation endeavors to continue social distancing on this, the least conducive to social distancing of all holidays, V-Day at the slider palace won’t be without its necessary modifications.

Three decades into its Valentine’s tradition, more than 300 White Castle locations will mimic drive-ins, replete with old-timey carhops, for reservation holders. You’ll order, eat, and perhaps even fall in love, all in the comfort of your own vehicle.

"COVID forced us to re-imagine our annual Valentine's Day event," Jamie Richardson, a White Castle VP said in a statement. "This creative and safe solution allows us to celebrate a tradition our customers love. We're happy to share that once again this Valentine's Day, White Castle will become Love Castle."

As during many of the event’s previous 29 years, reservations may be challenging to come by. Fortunately, even absent a coveted parking spot, the "Slider Lover's Luv Channel" will be accessible on Spotify from wherever you are, and sliders will still be available to go in standard denominations as well as Valentine-themed Crave Clutch cases.