White Castle Shared a Vegetarian Stuffing Recipe Made with Impossible Sliders
The Original Slider recipe wasn't cutting it for everyone.
Thanksgiving is a meat lover's paradise, full of every carnivorous dish imaginable, but for vegetarians, it's a different story as they're relegated to the far side of the table to fill up on rolls and mashed potatoes.
White Castle, a known meat destination, decided to throw vegetarians a bone this year (metaphorically, of course) and release a meatless stuffing recipe that can add to the list of plant-based items on the Thanksgiving table. It incorporates 10 plant-based Impossible Sliders, meaning it'll actually taste close to the real meaty thing.
The Impossible Slider Stuffing Recipe
Ingredients:
- 10 White Castle Impossible™ Sliders, no cheese, no pickles
- 1 ½ cups celery, diced
- 1 ¼ teaspoon thyme, ground
- 1 ½ teaspoon sage, ground
- ¾ teaspoon black pepper, coarsely ground
- ½ teaspoon seasoned salt
- 1 cup vegetable broth
Directions:
1. In a large mixing bowl, tear or cut sliders into bite-sized pieces and add diced celery and seasonings.
2. Add 1 cup vegetable broth, toss well. Let sit for 10 minutes to allow broth to absorb.
3. Spray or oil 2 qt casserole dish.
4. Add ingredients to casserole dish and bake at 350° for 35 minutes.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.