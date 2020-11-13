White Castle Shared a Vegetarian Stuffing Recipe Made with Impossible Sliders

Sub Beef Sliders for Impossible Burgers and you've got a veggie dish for the dinner table. | Photo courtesy of White Castle

Thanksgiving is a meat lover's paradise, full of every carnivorous dish imaginable, but for vegetarians, it's a different story as they're relegated to the far side of the table to fill up on rolls and mashed potatoes.

White Castle, a known meat destination, decided to throw vegetarians a bone this year (metaphorically, of course) and release a meatless stuffing recipe that can add to the list of plant-based items on the Thanksgiving table. It incorporates 10 plant-based Impossible Sliders, meaning it'll actually taste close to the real meaty thing.