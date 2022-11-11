These White Castle Bite-Sized 'Stuffin' Muffins' Are Made from the Spicy Sliders

Last year, White Castle got creative with its stuffing recipe and dropped two spicy iterations (on OnlyFans, no less) inspired by its fan-favorite slider. It was such a success that the chain is once again weaving in its Jalapeño Cheese Sliders as a critical ingredient, only now, the stuffing comes in a similarly bite-sized form.

The all-new Kickin' Southwest Stuffin' Muffins are brimming with corn, green onions, chili powder, peppers, and of course, the Jalapeño Cheese Sliders, which you can pick up fresh from White Castle restaurants or in the frozen section at your favorite retailer.

"We humbly believe White Castle should be consumed any day of the year, including Thanksgiving, and this bold take on stuffing will allow you to do just that," Vice President of White Castle Jamie Richardson said in the press release. "Thanksgiving is all about traditions, and we're confident this recipe will become a mainstay at all of your gatherings once you introduce it to friends and family. Best of all—the Stuffin' Muffins are slider-sized and packed with flavor—just like our Sliders."

While you can pick up the sliders made already, the Stuffin' Muffins will require some kitchen skills. You can get the recipe online, along with other White Castle delicacies. As for where it originated from? An actual employee took her grandmother's family stuffing recipe and tossed in some sliders as the base. And for our veggie friends, there's even an Impossible Slider Stuffing.