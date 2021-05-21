New White Cheddar Chex Mix Is Hitting Snack Aisles

Chex Mix has a little something for everyone, whether you’re a rye chip, corn Chex, or pretzel fan, and has thus long been a snack time favorite.

Traditional Chex Mix is great, but the company has come out with different iterations of the snack mix over the years that are equally—if not even more—popular than the original, from the caramel-covered Turtle to the sweet and savory Honey Nut and the spicy Wasabi.

Now it’s back with a brand-new, cheesy take on Chex Mix that is bound to become a fan-favorite.

White Cheddar Chex Mix features all the same key players as Traditional Chex Mix—yes, even those little baguettes—all covered in a white cheddar dust.

Chex Mix’s new addition will be available in grocery stores in mid-June, and will be a permanent addition to Chex Mix’s already extensive lineup.

Word to the wise: The new flavor is not to be confused with Chex Mix Cheddar, Cheddar ‘70s Edition, or Cheddar Jalapeño. Those cheesy iterations may have come first, but this one can hold its own.

Grab a bag, and, once again, start debating

which piece is the best