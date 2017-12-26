This Town Was Buried by Almost 5 Feet of Snow in Just 30 Hours

Erie, Pennsylvania officially had the whitest Christmas. You can blame the lake effect or the combined power of all those folks dreaming of a "White Christmas," but the city has been gifted 53 inches of snow in just 30 hours, at an average rate of around 3 inches per hour. Understandably, Erie has declared a state of emergency and is none too keen on people driving.
On Christmas Day alone the town received 34 inches, which set a new record for snowfall on a single day. Then 19 inches fell throughout the night and morning, breaking the state's previous two-day record of 44 inches, which fell on Morgantown in 1958. Depending on whether or not you're a little kid, this is probably either a Christmas miracle or a massive inconvenience.
It's somehow possible that an additional 1 to 2 feet of snow could fall through Wednesday, at which point the residents will legally be considered snowmen, one assumes. For the time being though, let's focus on this roundup of tweets for a view from the ground... which you can't really see because, as we've mentioned, it's covered in a bunch of snow.
