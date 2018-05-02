This Booze Brand Will Pay You $60K to Travel the U.S. & Just Have Fun for 6 Months

A job that requires a ton of traveling can be a real slog sometimes, especially if you're mostly just criss-crossing the country for meetings in vaguely different conference rooms in vaguely different cities. Then there are the kind of travel-heavy gigs that most people could only dream of having, where you actually get paid serious money to simply hit the road and have fun.
If the latter option sounds like your jam, then you may be in luck. A company called White Claw Hard Seltzer is hiring a pair of brand ambassadors, who'll get to travel all over the United States for six months to "live their best life," all while pocketing a cool $60,000.
There's a Stock Market-Themed Cocktail Bar in Hong Kong
White Claw, which makes boozy seltzers, announced on Wednesday what's dubbed as the "Best Life Contest," aiming to select two brand ambassadors who will be tasked with traveling at least twice a month to places of their choosing to explore new adventures and interests. In other words, they want to pay two lucky souls thousands of dollars to go out and see the country while having a hell of a lot of fun.
Specifically, those adventures could be anything from taking surf lessons in San Diego and doing yoga in the Redwoods, to canoe trips through the Everglades and bungee jumping in the Grand Canyon. It's all about where the selected ambassadors want to go, and what they want to do there.
“White Claw takes great pride in supporting those who embrace a balanced and active lifestyle,” Sanjiv Gajiwala, senior vice president of marketing for White Claw, said in a press release. “With the ‘My Best Life Contest,’ we’re creating new meaning for consumer sabbatical experiences and demonstrating our encouragement for men and women alike to get out there, live their best life and find their passions.”
Each ambassador will be paid $60,000 in installments throughout their six-month tenure, though they'll also be expected to use that money to cover their travel and adventure expenses. Still, $10,000 per month to spend on two different trips should be more than enough scratch to cover things, unless you're going over the top. It's also worth noting that White Claw isn't expecting ambassadors to up and quit their day jobs (if they don't want to), since the traveling expectations can be easily incorporated into their daily lives.
If you're interested, here's what you need to do to enter the competition: first, follow @WhiteClaw on Instagram. Then, take a photo that expresses how you currently live your best life and post it to your Instagram account (it must be public) with a caption explaining "how you currently live your best life, and how becoming a ‘Best Life’ ambassador will continue to fuel your personal passions." Then, make sure you tag @WhiteClaw and include the hashtag #MyBestLifeContest. You have to do all that before the June 3 deadline.
If you don't get picked for this gig, don't get too bummed, because there are quite a few dream job opportunities up for grabs at the moment.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.