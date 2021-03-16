White Claw Is Launching a Hard Seltzer Iced Tea & You Can Already Get It

Well, my friends, it's the moment you've been waiting for. White Claw—aka, the hard seltzer of hard seltzers—is finally getting on Truly's level. The boozy bubbly water brand is unleashing a hard tea of its own.

The creators of your fave canned summer beverage have fused its iconic hard seltzer with iced tea to create an all-new innovation. Here's the real catch. White Claw is releasing four flavors of it, too: Lemon, Raspberry, Mango, and Peach—and it's already available nationwide.

“Since its inception in 2016, White Claw has seen incredible growth, and we don’t plan to stop anytime soon. Our consumers crave more flavor and more variety, and that’s just what we’re delivering with White Claw Hard Seltzer Iced Tea. You combine the leader in hard seltzer with the ever-growing tea trend, and you’ve got a sure-fire winner,” chief marketing officer John Shea said in a press release.