White Claw's New Fan-Requested Flavor Will Replace Mango

No one is making predictions for another year of explosive hard seltzer growth after years of being at the top of the food chain. There are big soda partnerships and ready-to-drink cocktails to compete with, but hard seltzer companies will not stop rolling out new flavors.

White Claw is wasting no time getting in its first new flavor of 2022. On February 9, the top dog in hard seltzer announced it would release a Passion Fruit hard seltzer. The company says that it has picked this flavor due to fan requests. Though, it doesn't offer details about what that means exactly.

The hard seltzer behemoth says the passion fruit-flavored hard seltzer is brewed like its other flavors with its "BrewPure process." It is also similar to other flavors in that it's gluten-free, 100 calories, and carries a 5% ABV. Expect it to be on store shelves nationwide by mid-February.

The new flavor will replace Mango in the second edition of the White Claw Variety Pack, sitting alongside Watermelon, Lemon, and Tangerine. Sorry, Mango lovers. Though you'll still be able to dig it up in solo cans, a representative confirms to Thrillist.