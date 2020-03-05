As White Claw summer evolved into White Claw life, the US's most popular hard seltzer has become as inescapable as awkward Thanksgiving conversations with family. That's partly because White Claw is utterly dominating the world of hard seltzer, which continues to explode in 2020. There's an undercurrent of White Claw's success every time a new hard seltzer hits shelves.
Despite the constant influx of new boozy seltzers, White Claw has remained fairly consistent. Now, for the first time in more than 16 months, the persistent begging on social media has paid off and White Claw is introducing new flavors. You'll now be able to get your skinny white can in Watermelon, Tangerine, and Lemon.
All three flavors will be featured in the company's second-ever variety pack alongside Mango, its second-most-popular flavor according to data from IRI. A representative confirmed to Thrillist that this will not force out any of the older varieties. The company is just expanding the variety of ways you can live without laws.
The new varieties were, in part, decided by the more 70,000 drinkers who made suggestions for new flavors on social media. The announcement says that those flavors were as far-ranging as Peppermint and Pumpkin Spice. If you are tired of the hard seltzer being omnipresent, I guess, just be glad you aren't about to see Pumpkin Spice White Claw coming to your favorite bar.
