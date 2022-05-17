Death, taxes, and White Claw releasing new flavors almost constantly.

The hard seltzer behemoth has launched yet another new line of flavors for the seltzer-loving public. White Claw Refrshr is being released with the same half-baked disdain for vowels as Tumblr and Chvrches.

The collection features four Lemonade-inspired flavors. Inside the variety pack, you'll find Limón with a hint of Calamansi, Blood Orange with a hint of Black Raspberry, Blackberry with a hint of Red Cherry, and Strawberry with a hint of Kiwi flavors.

In addition to those new flavors, White Claw promises that there will be a line of Refrshr Iced Teas coming out over the summer as well. The Mark Anthony Brands-owned alcohol company says the boozy teas are made with "sustainably-sourced brewed tea that's certified by the Rainforest Alliance." They'll come in Peach, Lemon, Strawberry, and Mango flavors.

On a taste test, the new line delivers on its promises. It's a refreshing drink that avoids being too tart or sweet like other lemonade-inspired canned drinks.

If lemon-forward seltzers are your thing, there are a lot of options hitting shelves this summer. That will include this release, which is only available in a 12-can variety pack.