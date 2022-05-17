White Claw Has Launched Refrshr, a New Line of Flavors
Another new White Claw is about to arrive.
Death, taxes, and White Claw releasing new flavors almost constantly.
The hard seltzer behemoth has launched yet another new line of flavors for the seltzer-loving public. White Claw Refrshr is being released with the same half-baked disdain for vowels as Tumblr and Chvrches.
The collection features four Lemonade-inspired flavors. Inside the variety pack, you'll find Limón with a hint of Calamansi, Blood Orange with a hint of Black Raspberry, Blackberry with a hint of Red Cherry, and Strawberry with a hint of Kiwi flavors.
In addition to those new flavors, White Claw promises that there will be a line of Refrshr Iced Teas coming out over the summer as well. The Mark Anthony Brands-owned alcohol company says the boozy teas are made with "sustainably-sourced brewed tea that's certified by the Rainforest Alliance." They'll come in Peach, Lemon, Strawberry, and Mango flavors.
On a taste test, the new line delivers on its promises. It's a refreshing drink that avoids being too tart or sweet like other lemonade-inspired canned drinks.
If lemon-forward seltzers are your thing, there are a lot of options hitting shelves this summer. That will include this release, which is only available in a 12-can variety pack.