White Claw Is Dropping a New Hard Seltzer in 4 New Flavors
The brand is calling it the "biggest news in seltzer since the original launch of White Claw."
White Claw is an unequivocal leader of the hard seltzer movement, having practically patented the trend thanks to its popularity a few summers back. This is why it should come as no surprise that the boozy bubbly water maker is trying to outdo itself.
With the anticipation for summer building, White Claw is dropping an entirely new hard seltzer: White Claw Surf. The "meticulously crafted" innovation boasts a collision of flavors while using the brand's unique BrewPure process. Four varieties will hit store shelves nationwide this month, including Citrus Yuzu Smash, Tropical Pomelo Smash, Watermelon Lime Smash, and Wildberry Acai Smash.
"White Claw Surf is the biggest news in seltzer since the original launch of White Claw," Chief Marketing Officer John Shea said in a press release. "White Claw Surf is a breakthrough new idea that combines full flavors with sensational refreshment and the incredible sessionability expected from White Claw. It is our next exciting addition and something completely new and different in the world of seltzer."
Here's what each flavor tastes like:
- Citrus Yuzu Smash combines White Claw's signature lemon with an exotic yuzu.
- Tropical Pomelo Smash is a complex blend of grapefruit, lime, orange, and lemon for a tropical flavor profile.
- Watermelon Lime Smash features the perfect combo of cold-pressed lime with ripe watermelon.
- Wildberry Acai Smash tastes like ripe wild berries with the tartness of exotic acai.
The new White Claw Surf is available in 12-can variety packs with that same 5% ABV, 100-calorie promise.