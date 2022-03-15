White Claw Is Dropping a New Hard Seltzer in 4 New Flavors

White Claw is an unequivocal leader of the hard seltzer movement, having practically patented the trend thanks to its popularity a few summers back. This is why it should come as no surprise that the boozy bubbly water maker is trying to outdo itself.

With the anticipation for summer building, White Claw is dropping an entirely new hard seltzer: White Claw Surf. The "meticulously crafted" innovation boasts a collision of flavors while using the brand's unique BrewPure process. Four varieties will hit store shelves nationwide this month, including Citrus Yuzu Smash, Tropical Pomelo Smash, Watermelon Lime Smash, and Wildberry Acai Smash.