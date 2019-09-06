America Is Facing a White Claw Shortage, RIP White Claw Summer

First, the Popeyes chicken sandwich sells out nationwide. It's an impossible bit of news to swallow (literally impossible, since you can't get your hands on the damn sandwich anywhere), but now, Twitter is poised to go into full meltdown mode because -- get this -- America is running out of White Claw.
Sanjiv Gajiwala, White Claw's senior vice president of marketing, confirmed the Claw shortage in a sobering interview with CNN Business. Sure, there "ain't no laws when you're drinking Claws," but it looks like there are basic economic concepts.
"We are working around the clock to increase supply given the rapid growth in consumer demand," he said. "White Claw has accelerated faster than anyone could have predicted."
Cue the hysterics.
For its part, White Claw said it's doing its best to keep the Claws comin' by "allocating product to our distributor partners to keep all markets in stock the best we can" until it restores normal stock levels, per the report. In other words, you might have to look beyond your local convenience store to get your hands on the bubbly stuff.
It truly was the summer of hard seltzers, and specifically, the summer of White Claw. The seltzer raked in $327.7 million dollars in July, up a whopping 283% from the prior year, likely thanks to all the memes.
Now, it appears that White Claw fall may be upended as the hard seltzer brand scrambles to restock shelves. Fear not, however; you can always nab a Natty Light seltzer, or if you're feeling really out of pocket, get a Four Loko one.
