White Claw Now Has Variety Packs of its High-Alcohol Surge Hard Seltzer

The slowing of the hard seltzer boom was inevitable. That, however, does not mean that it is about to fade away; nor does it mean that you're done seeing a flood of new hard seltzers hitting shelves.

It was only a few months ago that White Claw, the apex predator of the hard seltzer world, launched Surge, a hard seltzer with high alcohol content. On September 1, it unveiled the first-ever variety pack for Surge. It will arrive with two new flavors, Blackberry and Natural Lime. That duo joins the two existing Surge flavors, Blood Orange and Cranberry.

If you require a refresher: Surge was tagged as White Claw's latest innovation back in April. The innovation? That it has a whole lot more alcohol than your typical hard seltzer. It carries an 8% ABV and comes in a big 16-ounce can instead of the skinny 12-ounce can that has become the gold standard for hard seltzer.

You can still pick up those big single-serve cans of Surge, but the new variety pack will feature the high-ABV drink in the slim 12-ouncers.

The new variety pack is a lot like the traditional White Claw variety pack, but it'll land in the blue box that has become the signature of Surge. It may not have been another White Claw summer after the unveiling of Surge, but hard seltzer doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon.