The 'White Lotus' Hotel in Sicily Is Offering a Major Discount Right Now

This summer, instead of daydreaming of Sicily while watching The White Lotus, you could actually stay at the hotel where the show was actually filmed—and for a discounted price, too.

The San Domenico Palace, A Four Seasons Hotel, the dreamy Sicilian property where the second season of the HBO hit show was filmed, is a real place, and it is currently offering great deals for guests looking to vacation there.

With a promotion dubbed "Discover Taormina," guests can get 20% off the bed and breakfast rates as long as they make their reservation at least 14 days in advance. Additionally, for other rates and packages, the hotel is offering 25% off. According to the hotel's website, though, the promotion is only available for a limited time, and you'd better act fast.

The hotel is just as majestic as it looks on TV. Originally it started welcoming guests in 1896, and before then, it served as a convent in the 14th century. Now, it is one of Taormina's most sought-after properties, and over the years it has welcomed illustrious guests, including Oscar Wilde and King Edward VIII as well as Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn and Sophia Loren.

For more information and to inquire about rates, you can visit the hotel's website.