There Are New Theories on Where 'White Lotus' Season 3 Will be Filmed

Yes, we know—earlier this year, we tipped our readers off on where the hit HBO show The White Lotus was likely to be filmed next, and our research as well as other outlets' coverage led us to believe that the Four Seasons properties in Thailand were a good guess.

As it turns out, that might actually not be true after all. As The Points Guy and its readers are cleverly reporting, the highly luxurious and secluded hotel chain Aman is now at the top of the list of possible The White Lotus season three filming locations. Why? Well, it looks like Aman's booking platform might be dropping a major hint.

According to the website, Aman's resort in Phuket, dubbed Amanpuri, is currently blocked off from June through August 2023, meaning the hotel is not accepting reservations during that time. It might very well be a coincidence, but it is also true that Aman confirmed that the property is, in fact, closed during that time frame. A representative denied to disclose details about why it is closed to TPG, too (hint hint), and the website mentions that "Amanpuri will close on 1 June for seasonal maintenance and will reopen on 1 September 2023."

If you want to head over to any of the four Four Seasons hotels and resorts in Thailand this summer, though, you surely can. When checking for availability on any of those properties, guests are currently welcome to book, which might be another suspicious hint that gives more viability to the Aman-centered theories.

Earlier this March, the travel website One Mile at a Time ventured the guess of Four Seasons Koh Samui being a plausible destination for The White Lotus season three, and it was rooted in solid grounds. In addition to it being a Four Seasons property just like those of the first two seasons, the Koh Samui destination is equipped with both enough space and fitting geographical themes that match the production's signature vibes.

However, so does Amanpuri. The resort sits on its own peninsula and, in addition to proximity to the beach and a sprawling resort space, it also flaunts Aman's secludedness, privacy, and chic luxury. Add to that the closed-off dates this summer, and you might get the best recipe for most-likely front runner to host the cast and production team of The White Lotus season three.