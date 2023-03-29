'White Lotus' Season 3 Will Likely Be Filmed at One of These Thailand Resorts

Fans of the HBO hit show The White Lotus can start planning their next Asia-bound vacation to live their favorite characters' life—at least tentatively.

According to Variety, multiple sources close to the production have said that the next iteration of Mike White's show is likely to be set in Thailand. The media giant, though, has yet to confirm the location, and fans are currently still following hints and rumors to discover where the White Lotus cast is headed next.

Previous hints have aligned with a Thailand setting for The White Lotus Season 3. In a clip featured at the end of the show's second season, White said, "I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

Assuming that the sources provided the correct information to Variety, it is only fair, then, to put Thailand on the official map of the show. By way of guessing, there would likely be four plausible options that the Thai country could offer. Since the first two seasons were filmed in two different Four Seasons properties (located, respectively, in Hawaii and Italy), the third season could be developed in one of the four Four Seasons hotels that Thailand currently flaunts.

The production team could set up camp in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, or the Golden Triangle, depending on which Four Seasons location they choose as the show's set. According to one smart guess by travel site One Mile at a Time, Four Seasons Koh Samui is probably the front runner, as it not only features enough space to host the entire production team, but it also fits the show's recurring geographical themes, including proximity to the ocean and island vibes.

It would also be a smart move on Thailand's part to contribute to the show as its filming location. According to data gathered by Statista, due to the pandemic-related measures that the Tourism Authority of Thailand imposed during the peak of the pandemic, Thailand witnessed an immediate and drastic drop in international tourism. During the first quarter of 2021, the country only welcomed around 20,000 international visitors. The number started rising only in Q4 of 2021 when restrictions were lifted, and the country witnessed an increase in international tourism that reached around 342,000 foreigners.

While tourism numbers kept rising through 2022, the numbers are still below pre-pandemic levels. In 2022, Thailand saw a total of 11.81 million tourists, which was an increase from the 400,000 in 2021, BBC reports. However, the country is still far away from the record 39.8 million tourists it welcomed in 2019. Currently, Thailand is continuing its efforts to bring the tourism industry fully back, and the passive publicity of an international hit show such as The White Lotus (not to mention its prominent recent feature on the season finale of The Bachelor) could help boost the process.

One thing is, sadly, for sure. Fans will have to wait to know more about Season 3 of The White Lotus. Filming hasn't yet started, and a Season 3 release date hasn't been announced yet, though it is likely that it won't be anytime before 2024.