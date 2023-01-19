You Can Rent the Massive Sicilian Villa from 'White Lotus' on Airbnb

While you might not want to relive the entire White Lotus season two vacation (for obvious, murderous reasons), the opulent Sicilian villa where Harper and Daphne stayed is a whole other story. And now, you can rent it for yourself on Airbnb.

While, technically, the episode takes place in Noto (plot-wise, we mean), the four-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath property is located in Palermo, Travel + Leisure reports. The sprawling home dates back to the 1500s and boasts massive floor-to-ceiling windows and frescos painted on nearly every wall. It's giving Italian royalty.

You'll find a billiards room, bars, and even a music room complete with a grand piano, while the exterior includes 20 acres filled with century-old trees, a citrus grove, a greenhouse, a private lake, and azure pool—which should look familiar from the binge-worthy show.