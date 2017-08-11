M&M’s First-Ever Pumpkin Pie Flavor Just Hit Stores

Pumpkin pie may not yet stand as a glimmer of thought in your mind. It is August, after all. But that hasn't stopped Walmart and Mars from getting a head start at your tastebuds. The first White Pumpkin Pie M&M's are here, and they have come to dominate the remaining dog days of summer.
The treats first hit the shelves last week at Walmart, a spokesperson from the company confirmed to Thrillist. This is a brand-new flavor supplementing Mars' other limited-edition fall 2017 offerings like Pecan Pie M&Ms and Candy Corn M&Ms. If it seems a tad early to be thinking about the fall when, in places like New York City, temperatures are still steadily holding in the 80s, the brands apparently aren't thinking that way. Starbucks, in fact, just started rolling out bottled versions of its signature Pumpkin Spice Latte, also rolling out on shelves this week alongside new pumpkin spice-flavored ground coffee. The ice cream maker Halo Top has also entered the battle for pumpkin domination, stocking freezers with a new pumpkin ice cream, as well.
This new M&Ms flavor sounds pretty tasty, at least. A Walmart spokesperson confirmed this is a never-before-released flavor. They're made with pumpkin pie-flavored coating and sweet white chocolate. Maybe they'll be enough to distract our politicians from all of the divisive issues of late? Maybe not. Either way, you can get some of your own at Walmart now and decide for yourself if you think the pumpkin hype is worth thinking about for the next few months.
Rest assured that Mars, Starbucks, and Halo Top, et. al will keep their pumpkin pipelines pumping for as long as palatably possible. Just one question remains: when does the pumpkin beer start flowing?
