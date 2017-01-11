The White House Staff Has Been Pranking President Obama

Sinister spies are lurking outside the Oval Office, watching President Barack Obama's every move. The spies have soulless black eyes and must come from some northern clime because they don't seem to mind the cold.
An army of snowmen has been peering through the President's windows. Obama's time in office is coming to a close and for his final Christmas in office, his staff is playing a prank on him with the Rose Garden snowmen.
"Sometimes you gotta have fun," said official White House photographer Pete Souza on Instagram. "For the past three weeks, there have been four snowmen on display in the Rose Garden (see photo in earlier post). We've been joking that we should move the snowmen a few feet closer to the Oval Office every day to see if anyone noticed. Then we realized the snowmen were too heavy to easily lift. But finally this morning before the President came to the office, some helpful staff--I won't say who--moved all the snowmen so each one was peeking through a different window into the Oval. This photo was taken this afternoon as the President signed end-of-the-year bills."
The President told People earlier in the week that the snowmen freaked him out a bit, so it's a pretty solid prank by his staff. “There’s a whole kind of Chucky element to them,” he said. “They’re a little creepy.”
The Souza post also provided denizens of the internet another opportunity to make some Biden jokes before he's out of office.
