Shocking news for the Beyhive: Someone who walks on this planet breathing the same air as the rest of humanity had the gall to bite Beyoncé's face. While the rest of the world slept, or listened to Lemonade on repeat while postulating about the whereabouts of Becky with the good hair, another human being bit Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter on the cheek.
This was revealed on Monday in GQ's profile of the comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish, who said that the incident went down at a party in Los Angeles last December. To keep the synopsis brief, per Haddish's recollection, an unnamed actress bit Beyoncé at some point during the party. Caity Weaver's portrait of the emerging star has largely been drowned out by the very loud and passionate chorus of Beyoncé stans demanding answers.
To wit, here's Twitter:
Twitter maven Chrissy Teigen has also chimed in during an interview on the Today show on Tuesday, confirming that the incident did indeed take place. She also knows who bit Beyoncé but cannot say, for fear of upsetting the fragile balance on the universe:
“It’s not who I thought, I will say,” Teigen said during the show. “The problem is I love everybody involved so I’m like zip. You know I share everything. It’s you guys! It’s so hard.”
Teigen also trolled her followers before the interview:
As far as the rogue actress' identity is concerned, the world may never know, but at least we'll have the tweets until we all forget about this next week.
