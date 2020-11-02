Arby's Owner Is Buying Dunkin' & Baskin-Robbins for $11 Billion

We're probably not getting a roast beef sandwich with bagels for buns, buffalo wing-flavored ice cream, or Jamocha Shake donuts any time soon. Though, those options are more on the table than they were this time last year.

Inspire Brands, owner of Arby's , Jimmy John's, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Sonic Drive-In, has announced that it will acquire Dunkin' Brands Group, which owns Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins. The two companies announced the deal on Friday, October 30. Inspire will shell out $11.3 billion, including debt, to merge the meat mountain, coffee shops, and ice cream pit stops.

"Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins are category leaders with more than 70 years of rich heritage, and together they are two of the most iconic restaurant brands in the world," co-founder and CEO of Inspire Brands, Paul Brown, said in a statement. "By joining Inspire, these brands will add complementary guest experiences and occasions to our current portfolio.

"Further, they will strengthen Inspire through their scaled international platform and robust consumer packaged goods licensing infrastructure, as well as add more than 15 million loyalty members."

It was previously reported that Dunkin' was struggling through the coronavirus pandemic, with US same-store sales down 18.7% in the second quarter of 2020. It also planned to close around 800 stores this year, with more than half coming in the form of locations at Speedways. Though, Reuters reports that sales have rebounded some at both Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins since their worst point of the pandemic. Nonetheless, the combined enterprises will be a major restaurant group with more than 31,000 restaurants, 500,000 employees, and $26 billion in system-wide sales.

For now, it's not clear whether Munchkin lovers should expect to see any changes at Dunkin' and Baskin as a result of the purchase. A spokesperson for Inspire Brands declined to comment on any planned changes, saying that Inspire is focused "on successfully completing the transaction."