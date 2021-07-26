Meet 15-Year-Old Katie Grimes, The Youngest Olympian On Team USA

While you were out secretly chugging cheap beer and planning who to take to Homecoming, 15-year-old Katie Grimes was spending her high school days a little differently—like training for the Olympics different. The competitive swimmer, who qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Games with a second-place finish in the 800m Free (just behind none other than five-time Olympic gold medal winner Katie Ledecky), earned her spot as the youngest member of Team USA this year.

This isn't Grimes's first lap around the pool if you will. While this marks her official Olympic debut, the Las Vegas native nabbed bronze medals in the 200-yard backstroke, 500 freestyle, 1,650 freestyle, and 400 individual medleys in the 14 & Under Junior Olympic Championship in 2019 and holds another bronze in the 1500 Free from the 2018 Wester Zone Senior Championships, according to her official Olympic bio.

Here's everything you need to know about Team USA's youngest competitor.

Who is Katie Grimes?

"I told Katie Grimes after her third place in the mile that she was the future," Ledecky told reporters following Grimes qualifying meet. "Then I told her she is the NOW. That was incredible. I can't believe how young this team is going to be."

It's more than just a name similarity between the Katies, though. Ledecky qualified for the Olympics nine years prior when she too was just 15 years old—and has now, clearly, taken on a big sister role with her predecessor.

"I'm very honored. She's taught me so much already," Grimes said of Ledecky in a press conference. "I used to think that we just have the same first name, but now we're going to be on the team together... I'm just speechless right now. I can't even begin to explain how excited I am."

Despite an impressive showing in Omaha and the resume to boot, Grimes has flown mostly under the radar. In fact, her two-line Wikipedia page just popped up mere days ago and her social media presence seems nonexistent.

She's the youngest Team USA Olympian this year

While Grimes won't be the youngest competitor in Tokyo this year (that would be Syria’s 12-year-old table tennis player Hend Zaza), she is the youngest for Team USA, qualifying at just 15 years old like her mentor Ledecky. According to Sports Illustrated, she's also the youngest Olympian swim team member since Amanda Beard's 1996 appearance.

"Who knows, maybe I’ll be like [Ledecky] nine years from now and there will be another 15-year-old," she told the press. "It’s just crazy."

What event will she compete in at the Olympics?

How to watch Katie Grimes compete

Despite entering the trials as a 12th seed, Grimes managed to qualify for the Olympics with an impressive show in the 800m Free landing, second to Ledecky with a 8:20.36 time.You can catch Katie in the 800m Free Heats beginning at 6:02 EST on Friday, July 29. The women's final (fingers crossed Grimes advances there!) will go down Saturday, July 31, at 9:46 pm EST.

You can stream the events via NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. The Heats will be broadcast on USA while the finals will air live on NBC. Check out the full Olympic swimming schedule here.

