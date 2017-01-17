New Evidence Could Reveal the Identity of D.B. Cooper, the Infamous Skyjacker

In 1971, an unidentified man (referred to as "D.B. Cooper" by the media) hijacked a Boeing 727 and received $200,000 in ransom money before escaping mid-flight via parachute. It's the only unsolved case of skyjacking in American history, and although the FBI officially closed its case on the incident last July, that hasn't put a damper on rampant speculation about who Cooper really was. Now, it looks like newly uncovered forensic evidence might just give us an answer.

It all stems from a clip-on tie that Cooper left behind on his seat: after examining the tie with a electron microscope, a team of scientists (working for a group called Citizen Sleuths) have identified more than 100,000 "rare earth" particles including Cerium, Strontium Sulfide, and Titanium. That might not mean much to you, but lead researcher Tom Kaye points out that these elements would have been very uncommon in 1971. Their presence in the tie suggests Cooper might have been an engineer or manager at an aerospace firm -- specifically Boeing, whose Super Sonic Transport plane notably utilized those same materials. If it's true, this would narrow the search for Cooper's identity considerably.