Reigning Champs Win at the 2019 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Although you may be feeling like a competitive eater with a belly full of beer and whatever Fourth of July feast you're enjoying, there are some actual competitive eaters out there, recovering after downing dozens of hot dogs in a matter of minutes. The annual Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Competition went down again this year as it does every July 4, crowning two winners for 2019 in separate men's and women's events.
The spectacle, which has been happening every Independence Day in Brooklyn's Coney Island for decades, drew a massive crowd as always. They looked on as a stage full of competitors faced off against each other in an attempt to eat the most hot dogs (and buns!) in 10 minutes. But did men's event favorite (and 12-time winner) Joey Chestnut come away with the coveted mustard belt again? Did Miki Sudo walk away with her sixth consecutive win in the women's division? Here's what you need to know.
After dominating a staggering 71 hot dogs in 10 minutes, Joey Chestnut won the men's event yet again. Meanwhile, Miki Sudo, who managed to breeze through 31 hot dogs within the time limit, again beat out the competition during the women's event earlier in the day. The reigning champs will hold the title for another year.
For their accomplishments, both winners will walk away with possession of a Nathan's championship belt, and a cash prize of $10,000 apiece. That's quite a chunk of change for filling up on a giant stack of grilled meats, but eating 71 hot dogs in a fraction of an hour is a lot different than just going up for seconds or thirds.
Who knows, though, if you start training today, you might be able to make it up to the big stage next year.
