This Site Shows Which Cities Have The Most Start-Up Jobs Around The World

Searching for a job is about the least stimulating way to pass one’s time on the web. It can be a daunting endeavor, predicated by no shortage of career panic and existential crisis, especially when you start thinking that literally no job is right for you.

Luckily though, there’s a site that aggregates thousands of jobs across the world, and plugs them into a user-friendly map. WhoIsHiring is mainly for those of a tech-orientation, but it incorporates a plethora of other vocations, and you can delve into the job market in basically any major city throughout the world.

To use it, simply enter a city’s name, and see a map appear with a list of geo-tagged jobs, sourced from seventeen listings sites. Those listings appear in the right hand corner of your page, and enables you to do just about everything short of apply to a respective gig and interview for it.