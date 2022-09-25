A Whole Foods Salad Dressing Recall Is Expanding

VanLaw Food Products has announced a recall of salad dressing it makes under the Whole Foods Market 365 label.

The Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing is being recalled because it contains soy and wheat, which are allergens. The label, however, does not declare those ingredients. That misbranding could be dangerous for individuals with an allergy or severe sensitivity to those ingredients, the company notes in its recall notice.

The company originally recalled some of its Whole Foods Market 365 dressing toward the end of August. This new recall is an expansion of the original one. The expanded recall now includes Caesar dressings with a best if used by date of September 21, 2022, through June 06, 2023. Those carry an incorrect UPC code of “99482-49027.” The original recall hit bottles with the best-by date of April 06, 2023.

The bottles, according to the original recall, were distributed to Whole Foods locations in Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

If you have the dressing at home, the company recommends you throw it out or return it for a refund.