This Salad Dressing Is Being Recalled from Whole Foods

Whole Foods shoppers check your pantry. The supermarket is voluntarily recalling its Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing.

Due to undeclared soy and wheat allergens, the dressing is being taken off shelves. Ingesting the dressing could cause life-threatening allergic reactions for those with allergies or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat products.

If Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing is typically on your grocery list, you'll want to check for recall UPC: 99482-49028. The dressing has been distributed in the states of Arkansas, Connecticut, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, New York, Texas, and New Hampshire and is packed in 12-ounce glass bottles with a "Best by date" of November 17, 2022.

According to the FDA, "the recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of soy and wheat allergen." The government agency also added that further investigation revealed "a temporary breakdown in the labeling and packaging processes."

Thankfully, no illnesses have been reported due to the recall to date. Consumers who have purchased Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing should discard the product and get a full refund at the point of sale with a receipt. Shoppers with questions may contact Van Law Food Products Inc at (714) 578-3134.