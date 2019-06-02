Whole Foods Just Unleashed a Line of Summer Wines With Bottles for $8.99

Affordability and quality don't always go hand in hand. That doesn't mean they can't, though. (The Rifftrax of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory with Neil Patrick Harris is both cheap and worth its weight in gold, for instance.) Whole Foods is attempting to bridge that gap in wine with its Whole Foods Market Summer Sommelier Selects Wine Sale. Best of all, you don't have to remember that mouthful of words to get in on it.
Through July 30, Whole Foods has a sale on the line of 12 summer wines -- red, white, sparkling, and can o' wines -- it attests are pretty damn good. You'll find the wines for as little as $8.99 a bottle. The most expensive of the 11 bottles and one four-pack of cans lands at $18.99. Even at the upper end, the prices are pretty solid. Despite the grocer's rosé sale coming to an end last week, rosé lovers aren't left out. There are many varieties here, but it does include a rosé.
"We've got a great lineup of summer wines on sale that we know shoppers are going to love, including a few of our most popular and fastest growing brands," said the store's master sommelier Devon Broglie, who selected the wines for the series. "Our Presto Lambrusco in a can is a labor di amore that took more than a year to develop and get onto our shelves, and now shoppers can grab a four-pack of this red sparkling wine that's great for picnics or tailgates! Holy Snail Sauvignon Blanc, a perfect summer wine that appeals to classic French and New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc drinkers alike, will also make its triumphant return to our stores. It was previously so well received that stores sold through thousands of cases, so we made sure to order plenty more!"
Here's a full list of the wines you'll find as a part of the summer series at Whole Foods.
- Monterustico Bianco - $13.99
- Holy Snail Sauvignon Blanc - $13.99
- Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay – Pricing varies
- Santa Julia Torrontes del Mercado - $12.99
- Cloudveil Rosé - $11.99
- OTWC Pinot Noir - $16.99
- Pool Boy Rouge - $11.99
- Crucible Red Blend - $8.99
- FitVine Cabernet Sauvignon - $14.99
- Grace Hale Sparkling Sauvignon Blanc - $18.99
- Vacanze Prosecco - $8.99
- Presto Lambrusco (four-pack of cans) - $12.99
