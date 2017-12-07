Whole Foods Is Having a Huge 12-Day Holiday Cheese Sale

Winter isn't terribly great if you're a human person. It's dark and cold. It's long. The shops play that music. The upside, though, is since your life is a physical and emotional tundra, you appreciate the little comforts: proverbial chestnuts, literal open fires, a secret plant called mistletoe that won't be mentioned for another year. And above all, family -- no, not really. Above all, cheese. And lucky for us, Whole Foods understands this truth so well it's celebrating with a 12 Days of Cheese sale this month.
From December 8 to December 19, you'll get a whopping 50% off a selection of top-shelf cheese, with a new one on sale each day. And seriously, this is the good stuff. The list was put together by Cathy Strange, who's the global cheese buyer for Whole Foods, and the idea is to give people the chance to try some cheeses they might not normally splurge for. They also come with suggested wine pairings from Whole Foods’ master sommelier Devon Broglie. Head here to check out the pairings.
Here's the full list: Cypress Grove Humboldt Fog, Herve Mons Epoisse, Bonne Bouche Vermont Creamery, Neal’s Yard Dairy Cheddar Montgomery’s, Rogue Creamery Organic Enraptured Blue, Herve Mons Gabietou, and Emmi Roth Organic Grand Cru Reserve, Rapin Le Marechal, Cellars at Jasper Hill Hartwell, Ubriaco del Piave, Uplands Cheese Pleasant Ridge Reserve, and Dutch Cheese Makers Truffle Gouda Klare Melk.
Just remember that each cheese is on sale for one day only. First up is Cypress Grove Humboldt Fog on December 8, and then Whole Foods will go down that list until December 19, finishing with Dutch Cheese Makers Truffle Gouda Klare Melk. So make sure you have enough time to schedule a trip to Whole Foods every day starting Saturday, or pick the cheese you want ahead of time and stockpile like crazy.
If you really think ahead, you'll be able to trick your family into thinking you're well-off financially because of your impeccable cheese selection. And that's the next best thing to actually being well-off financially.
