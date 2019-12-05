Whole Foods’ Massive ‘12 Days of Cheese’ Sale Is Back

If there's a line item in your monthly budget simply labeled "cheese," you're doing something right. This month, you'll get a little budgetary relief because Whole Foods' "12 Days of Cheese" is back.
All the delicious dairy you can handle is coming from December 12-23. Each day will bring a new artisanal cheese selected by the store's experts and Certified Cheese Professionals. (Yup, real thing.) Most importantly, each of the cheeses will be offered at half price, but they'll only be at that price for a single day. On top of the already steep discount, Prime members get an additional 10% off.
Each day of the "12 Days of Cheese," you can stop into a Whole Foods and sample that day's selection for free. Moreover, you can ask those enviable cheese experts and cheesemongers questions about pairings or any other queso-related query that might pop into your head.
"Our team is thrilled for the return of 12 Days of Cheese because we have the opportunity to showcase some truly delicious, diverse, and innovative cheeses at an incredible value,” said Cathy Strange, Whole Foods' Vice President of Specialty, Product Innovation, and Development. "The list of 12 cheeses that we’ve curated includes a few award-winning cheeses and a few exclusive cheeses you can only get at your local Whole Foods Market."
You shouldn't need to be convinced that good cheese at a solid price is a wonderful thing. However, if you remain skeptical, here's a sneak peek at what will be on offer. It'll start with Roth Pavino on December 12 and run through Istara P'tit Basque, Uplands Cheese Pleasant Ridge Reserve, Neal's Yard Dairy Keen's Cheddar, Cypress Grove Humboldt Fog, Emmi Cave Aged Le Gruyére, Sweet Grass Dairy Thomasville Tomme, Mitica Cordobes, Rogue Creamery Oregon Blue, Klare Melk Truffle Gouda, Cellars at Jasper Hill Harbison with Prosecco, and MonS Mary dans les Étoiles.
It's a perfect time to start studying for that cheese certification you didn't know existed.
