Whole Foods Is Making its Own Beer, Starting with a Double IPA
But it's only available in one state so far.
Whole Foods is known the world over for, well, a lot of things, and one of them is its house-made food items. Depending on your location, you might find Whole Foods-made cakes and other bakery items, pizza, sushi, and all manner of buffet items (remember those?). But booze? Not so much.
It may come as a surprise that Whole Foods, however, was distributing its own beer back in 2015. And now the grocery giant is back at it, according to Grocery Dive. But only in Texas.
Whole Foods Market Brewing Co. is now making a double IPA at its Houston Oak Park store, according to the outlet. Additional hazy and pale ale varieties are also reportedly in the works. The IPA is described as “old school meets new school beer” with “a little bitterness with a lot of hazy,” Grocery Dive reported.
What remains to be seen is whether Whole Foods will start carrying the private label beer in all of its 500 North America stores. Thrillist has reached out for additional information and we will update when we hear back.