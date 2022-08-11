The Whole Foods CEO Is Planning to Launch New Cafés & Wellness Centers Across the U.S.

Whole Foods has cultivated quite a following for its organic produce and better-for-you brands, but now, the man at the helm of it all is ditching the supermarket chain for his own venture.

CEO John Mackey announced his departure from Whole Foods last year and even teased his plans to "pursue other life passions." It looks as if his "other life passions" may include a string of plant-based cafés and wellness centers, Food & Wine reports. Mackey and former co-CEO Walter Robb have been named as partners in a venture called Healthy America.

"As a co-founder of Whole Foods, I've often explained my relationship to the company with a parent-child metaphor," Mackey said last year, announcing his September 2022 retirement. "All parents reach a time when they must let go and trust that the values imparted will live on within their children. That time has nearly come for me and for Whole Foods."

In a job posting for the new company, Healthy America is described as "an evidence-based lifestyle company, leading the convergence of culinary, healthcare, and wellness." The wellness centers will reportedly be "rooted in lifestyle medicine." Meanwhile, the cafés will feature a plant-based menu.

"In our medical + wellness centers, we take a holistic approach to health and leverage the best of western and eastern medicine, alongside wellness, educational and fitness, and spa services to offer a best-in-class solution," the job listing reads. "[Healthy America's] mission is to establish a new model of care which heals the whole person by focusing on prevention & reversal of disease through evidence-based healthcare utilizing nutrition and lifestyle, and aspires to elevate each individual's health to the most optimized state possible."

According to the outlet, the first Healthy America-owned location, dubbed Love Life, is planned for southern California.

"The best solution is to change the way people eat, the way they live, the lifestyle, and diet," Mackey said last fall, sparking controversy. "There's no reason why people shouldn't be healthy and have a longer health span. A bunch of drugs is not going to solve the problem."