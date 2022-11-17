Here's How to Get a Year of Whole Foods Groceries for Free

Brittani Burns/Unsplash

As someone who treats Whole Foods as my "splurge groceries," I get that going there for every shopping trip is more inspirational than realistic for a lot of us. But, what if I told you that you could eat the luxurious and delicious groceries from Whole Foods for free for an entire year? I'm not kidding. The grocery store is looking for its Next Hot Bar Star, and is launching a recipe contest. Whole Foods is inviting you to share a video showing your creation of a side dish made with at least one Whole Foods Market brand product. The winners of the contest will be selected by Whole Foods' culinary team.

The first place winner of the contest will win a year's worth of Whole Foods Market groceries ($10,000 in gift cards at Whole Foods), a dish inspired by the one they made featured on the Whole Foods Market Hot Bar during the Holiday 2023 season, and a trip to the Whole Foods HQ in Austin, Texas. Three runner-ups will get $1,000 worth of Whole Foods Market groceries. To enter the contest, you can submit an entry video via TikTok, Instagram, or Twitter until November 30. Make sure to hashtag the post #WFMHotBarStarContest and tag Whole Foods Market in the post. The video will count as one entry into the contest. In order to be eligible to win, you must be at least 18 years old, and a resident of the US, excluding Alaska, Colorado, Delaware, Maryland, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont and West Virginia. You also cannot be a professional chef, cook or recipe developer. You can read the complete rules here.

