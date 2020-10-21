News

You Can Get One-Hour Grocery Pickup For Free at Whole Foods Now

You've just gotta spend $35 or more.

By Megan Schaltegger

Published on 10/21/2020 at 2:33 PM

Shutterstock

In theory, dedicating an hour to your weekly grocery shop doesn't seem all that difficult, but then your to-do list piles up. Work's a nightmare, your social agenda is packed, and the very thought of schlepping through aisle upon aisle to find that one obscure ingredient for Friday's dinner is enough to send you into a spiral.

So, simply, leave it to the professionals. Whole Foods is now offering free, one-hour grocery pickup. Though the supermarket chain has previously offered the service, this marks the company's nationwide expansion. Now, Amazon Prime subscribers can score quick and convenient pickup at all 487 US stores. The only caveat: you'll need to spend $35 or more, but an easy task considering the snack aisle alone. 

"While the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of online grocery services and prompted new customers to try services like grocery pickup, it’s clear that this offering will become a more permanent solution for many customers," Amazon said in a statement Wednesday. "In fact, more than 40 percent of Whole Foods Market pickup orders each month are from customers trying the service for the first time. And, according to recent data from Global Data Research, almost 68 percent of consumers say they will continue to use curbside pickup even when the pandemic has subsided." 

Here's how it works: Prime members can open up the Amazon app or site, navigate over to the Whole Foods tab, and pick their store. Then you'll shop away and choose your pickup window. But if the mere thought of even venturing off your couch seems too difficult to manage, you can also get it straight to your door. 2,000 cities and towns have free, two-hour delivery.

