You Can Get One-Hour Grocery Pickup For Free at Whole Foods Now

In theory, dedicating an hour to your weekly grocery shop doesn't seem all that difficult, but then your to-do list piles up. Work's a nightmare, your social agenda is packed, and the very thought of schlepping through aisle upon aisle to find that one obscure ingredient for Friday's dinner is enough to send you into a spiral.

So, simply, leave it to the professionals. Whole Foods is now offering free, one-hour grocery pickup. Though the supermarket chain has previously offered the service, this marks the company's nationwide expansion. Now, Amazon Prime subscribers can score quick and convenient pickup at all 487 US stores. The only caveat: you'll need to spend $35 or more, but an easy task considering the snack aisle alone.

"While the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of online grocery services and prompted new customers to try services like grocery pickup, it’s clear that this offering will become a more permanent solution for many customers," Amazon said in a statement Wednesday. "In fact, more than 40 percent of Whole Foods Market pickup orders each month are from customers trying the service for the first time. And, according to recent data from Global Data Research, almost 68 percent of consumers say they will continue to use curbside pickup even when the pandemic has subsided."