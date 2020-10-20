Get Half-Price Pizzas at Whole Foods for the Next 2 Weeks

Love may mean many things to many people, but the same can be said of October. To lovers of weirdness, it might be the time to be as creepy as possible. It might be a time for leaf-peeping. Importantly, for those carrying a blood lust for delicious, greasy foods, October is National Pizza Month.

Whole Foods has caught the spirit of the season. It won't be slinging pumpkin-shaped pizzas, but it is celebrating National Pizza Month. Similar to what it did last year, the Amazon-owned grocer will offer half-price frozen pizzas to Prime members for a couple of weeks at the end of the month.

From October 21 to November 3, you'll be able to get 50% off frozen pizzas like the in-house 365-brand pizzas, American Flatbread, and the gluten- and dairy-free Daiya pizzas.

The discount is also going to apply to pizza crusts from Cali'flour Foods, which are cauliflower-based crusts. If you like their cauliflower-heavy foods, that company is running a promotion of its own through its own site. Take 20% off online orders with the code "PIZZA20" through October 24.

There are a whole lot of pizza discounts and special offerings this month, but this will be an easy way to celebrate National Pizza Month like Michael Scott celebrates Groundhog Day: privately. Don't forget, however, that there are tons of great local and independent pizza brands -- like Heggie's -- selling their frozen pizzas online with national delivery. It's a good time to love pizza. (Though, it's basically always a good time to love pizza.)