Whole Foods Has Free Delivery This Weekend Thanks to 'Master of None'

Fans of Aziz Ansari's raucous Netflix comedy Master of None, are familiar with protagonist Dev Shah's foundering attempts at finding love on the internet. He swipes, he yearns, he laments and enjoys relative romantic success amid all the heartbreak.
In the second season of the show, which debuted last week, Ansari's character tries to woo prospective dates with a cute and generous line, offering to pick them up a health-conscious treat from Whole Foods:
Whether Dev's one-liner is an act of selflessness, or a brazen ploy to score some action, it's still become quite a phenomenon, perhaps sliding into DMs across dating sites:
And since the pick-up line has been burned into social media's hive mind, it's even inspired Whole Foods to launch a new promotion. The supermarket is offering free home delivery from Friday through Sunday (5/19—5/21), for people who use the access code HICUTIE. "Hi cutie" is obviously another preening line from Master of None, famously used by Dev's pal, Arnold, when he scores a match on a dating app. Now though, it can get Whole Foods delivered to your house at no additional cost.
So act quickly before the offer ends, and hopefully elevate your Tinder game with the aid of fresh produce. Dev would be proud.