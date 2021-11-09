Whole Foods Is Whipping Up an Entirely Vegan Thanksgiving Meal This Year
The supermarket chain has teamed up with vegan chef and cookbook author Chloe Coscarelli.
Thanksgiving is the carnivore's holiday. I mean, the entire feast revolves around a massive cooked turkey. But this year, Whole Foods is carving out a space for vegans. The supermarket chain has teamed up with chef and cookbook author Chloe Coscarelli to create a plant-based meal for two.
It's no wonder as to why Whole Foods has upped its plant-based game, especially with the holidays approaching. According to a survey conducted by the brand along with Wakefield Research, 56% of Americans said providing vegan options for their Thanksgiving celebration was important. Thus, the partnership with Coscarelli was born.
Here's what you'll get with your Vegan Meal for Two:
- Cremini Mushroom Roast: a vegan roast with hearty, roasted mushrooms blended with onions, celery, garlic, tempeh, and herbs
- Mushroom Gravy: savory vegan gravy made with three types of mushrooms, wine, garlic, and herbs
- Miso Creamed Greens: sautéed lacinato kale tossed in a creamy, white miso cashew sauce with roasted garlic
- Coconut Sweet Potato Casserole: tender sweet potatoes folded together with coconut milk, winter spices, and sweet-tart cranberries—all topped with marshmallows and a crunchy streusel topping
- Jalapeño Cornbread Dressing: A spin on classic dressing with spicy jalapeños, corn, onions, and celery
- Pumpkin Curry Soup: spiced pumpkin sweetened with apple and puréed with coconut milk
The meal will run you $39.99, which considering turkey prices alone, means a cheaper holiday for meatless folks. Online orders open November 23 with in-store pickup thereafter.