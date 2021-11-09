Whole Foods Is Whipping Up an Entirely Vegan Thanksgiving Meal This Year

Thanksgiving is the carnivore's holiday. I mean, the entire feast revolves around a massive cooked turkey. But this year, Whole Foods is carving out a space for vegans. The supermarket chain has teamed up with chef and cookbook author Chloe Coscarelli to create a plant-based meal for two.

It's no wonder as to why Whole Foods has upped its plant-based game, especially with the holidays approaching. According to a survey conducted by the brand along with Wakefield Research, 56% of Americans said providing vegan options for their Thanksgiving celebration was important. Thus, the partnership with Coscarelli was born.

Here's what you'll get with your Vegan Meal for Two:

Cremini Mushroom Roast: a vegan roast with hearty, roasted mushrooms blended with onions, celery, garlic, tempeh, and herbs

Mushroom Gravy: savory vegan gravy made with three types of mushrooms, wine, garlic, and herbs

Miso Creamed Greens: sautéed lacinato kale tossed in a creamy, white miso cashew sauce with roasted garlic

Coconut Sweet Potato Casserole: tender sweet potatoes folded together with coconut milk, winter spices, and sweet-tart cranberries—all topped with marshmallows and a crunchy streusel topping

Jalapeño Cornbread Dressing: A spin on classic dressing with spicy jalapeños, corn, onions, and celery

Pumpkin Curry Soup: spiced pumpkin sweetened with apple and puréed with coconut milk

The meal will run you $39.99, which considering turkey prices alone, means a cheaper holiday for meatless folks. Online orders open November 23 with in-store pickup thereafter.