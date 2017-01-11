Whole Foods Is Selling Cookies for 25 Cents

As if you needed another excuse to double-fist desserts this winter, National Cookie Day is nearly here, and just like last year, the organic grocery overlords at Whole Foods are celebrating early with a promotion for chocolate chip cookies that'll only cost you a quarter.
Here's the deal:
Just like last year, Whole Foods Market stores nationwide are celebrating National Cookie Day (December 4th) by selling chocolate chip cookies for just 25 cents all week -- November 30th through December 6th. Unfortunately, there's a limit of just three cookies per customer while supplies last, according to a press release, but you can just admit right now that likely won't stop you from getting more. Are you checking your pockets for quarters yet?
Chocolate chip cookies probably aren't the best way to avoid your holiday weight gain this year, but maybe you can feel slightly less guilty knowing they're Whole Foods chocolate chip cookies -- that is, they're made with cage-free eggs and non-bleached or bromated flour, and they're free of artificial preservatives, colors, sweeteners, and hydrogenated fats. Maybe.
At least you'll be saving money you can put towards a gym membership.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.