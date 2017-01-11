Whole Foods Is Selling Cookies for 25 Cents

As if you needed another excuse to double-fist desserts this winter, National Cookie Day is nearly here, and just like last year, the organic grocery overlords at Whole Foods are celebrating early with a promotion for chocolate chip cookies that'll only cost you a quarter.

Here's the deal:

Just like last year, Whole Foods Market stores nationwide are celebrating National Cookie Day (December 4th) by selling chocolate chip cookies for just 25 cents all week -- November 30th through December 6th. Unfortunately, there's a limit of just three cookies per customer while supplies last, according to a press release, but you can just admit right now that likely won't stop you from getting more. Are you checking your pockets for quarters yet?