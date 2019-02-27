Whole Foods Is Killing All Its Whole Foods 365 Stores

A Whole Foods by any other name is still a place where people buy a shitton of kale, and whether you're shopping at a Whole Foods or a Whole Foods 365, you're still guaranteed to feel vaguely healthier and acutely smugger than you did before you entered. By the end of the year, though, they won't even go by different names.
Whole Foods and its Amazon overlords have decided to get rid of Whole Foods 365 stores. All 12 of the existing locations will be converted to traditional Whole Foods stores by the year's end, according to a report from Yahoo Finance. Back in January, expansion of these littler markets was halted, and now they'll perish from the Earth.
A spokesperson told Yahoo Finance that, for now, all those stores will remain open; there will just be changes to signage, assortments of products, and back-end distribution. To be clear, this doesn't mean the 365 Everyday Value brand is going away -- just that style of store.
As to what the difference even is, Whole Foods 365s often lack extra features like the meat counter and are often 25,000 to 30,000 square feet, smaller than the normal Whole Foods, which are generally around 40,000 square feet.
Originally, 22 Whole Foods 365 locations were set to open, but just a few have since that announcement. They were meant to be a cheaper alternative to standard stores, but prices dropped in all locations after the Amazon acquisition, making that a bit redundant.
So, pour out a little of your kombucha tonight in tribute.
