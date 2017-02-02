News

Whole Foods' New 'Produce Butcher' Will Chop Up Your Vegetables for You

Whole Foods/Instagram

Some of Whole Foods newest stores include ridiculous features like self-serve mochi bars, food carts, and even restaurants. But now, the high-end grocer is offering a new in-store concept that's both absolutely absurd and, well, potentially life-changing: a produce butcher counter.

And yes, the new service is exactly what it sounds like. A Whole Foods employee will be available to "cut, slice, dice, julienne, chop, and grate" your vegetables and other produce items at your request so that you don't have to, according to a press release. Really. In other words, it's basically a game-changer for people who suck at cooking or an all-new level of laziness. Or maybe both. 

So far, the only known Produce Butcher is located in one of Whole Foods' newest and fanciest locations that just opened on NYC's Bryant Park late last month. It's unclear if the convenient concept will arrive in other Whole Foods locations, but lazy people all across the country probably wouldn't mind not having to chop and slice, say, their own bell peppers, mushrooms, and onions. Of course, you'll probably have to wait in line for a while. 

Or, you can always just cut your fruits and vegetables yourself, you know, like an adult. 

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and can't decide if he loves this or hates this. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

