Whole Foods' New 'Produce Butcher' Will Chop Up Your Vegetables for You

Some of Whole Foods newest stores include ridiculous features like self-serve mochi bars, food carts, and even restaurants. But now, the high-end grocer is offering a new in-store concept that's both absolutely absurd and, well, potentially life-changing: a produce butcher counter.

And yes, the new service is exactly what it sounds like. A Whole Foods employee will be available to "cut, slice, dice, julienne, chop, and grate" your vegetables and other produce items at your request so that you don't have to, according to a press release. Really. In other words, it's basically a game-changer for people who suck at cooking or an all-new level of laziness. Or maybe both.