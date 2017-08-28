Food & Drink

We Found More Than 40 Big Price Cuts at Whole Foods Today

whole foods amazon avocados
Tony Merevick/Thrillist

Whole Foods just got cheaper. Dozens of new, noticeably lower prices appeared all across Whole Foods stores on Monday as part of a slew of changes Amazon promised last week upon the completion of its deal to buy the company for $13.7 billion. We went to a nearby Whole Foods to check out all of the new deals.

At the Whole Foods store at NYC's Union Square, all of the new prices were marked with orange tags, which show both the new, lower price and the price before the cuts. As Amazon promised, prices on everything from Hass avocados (now $1.49 each) to whole rotisserie chickens (now $7.99 each) have been reduced by 40% (or more in some cases) in an effort to make the grocer's organic foods more affordable and accessible for everyone. Most of the lower prices are for the company's 365 Everyday Value brand products, such as milk, eggs, and pantry staples.

As with any major retailer, there are probably some pricing variations depending on your region, so these prices may not be what you’ll find nationwide. Oh, and there's a good chance we missed some of the new prices on our stroll through the store, so don't think of this as an exhaustive list. A spokesperson for Whole Foods didn’t offer any additional details on the new prices.

Here's what we found:

Tony Merevick/Thrillist

Hass Avocados

New price: $1.49/each
Was: $2.50/each
Change: -40.4%

Organic Hass Avocados

New price: $1.99/each
Was: $2.99/each
Change: -33.4%

Whole Trade Bananas

New price: $0.49/lb
Was: $0.79/lb
Change: -38%

Whole Trade Organic Bananas

New price: $0.69/lb
Was: $0.99/lb
Change: -30%

Organic Gala Apples

New price: $1.99/lb
Was: $2.99/lb
Change: -33.4%

Whole Foods Organic Salad Greens (assorted)

New price: $3.49
Was: $3.99
Change: -12.5%

Tony Merevick/Thrillist

85% Lean Grass-Fed Ground Beef

New price: $6.99/lb
Was: $10.99/lb
Change: -36.4%

85% Lean Ground Beef

New price: $4.99/lb
Was: $6.99/lb
Change: -28.6%

New York Strip Steak

New price: $13.99/lb
Was: $18.99/lb
Change: -26.3%

365 Whole Chicken

New price: $1.99/lb
Was: $2.29/lb
Change: -13.1%

365 Organic Whole Chicken

New price: $2.99/lb
Was: 3.49/lb
Change: -14.3%

Half Rotisserie Chicken

New price: $4.99/each
Was: $5.99/each
Change: -16.7%

Whole Rotisserie Chicken

New price: $7.99/each
Was: $8.99/each
Change: -11.1%

Frozen Atlantic Salmon Steak Value Pack

New price: $17.98
Was: $19.99
Change: -10%

Club Pack Salmon Portions

New price: $19.99/32oz
Was: $21.99/32oz
Change: -9%

Tony Merevick/Thrillist

365 Cage Free Large Brown Eggs

New price: $2.99
Was: $3.49
Change: -14.3%

365 Cage Free Extra Large Brown Eggs 

New price: $3.19
Was: $3.79
Change: -15.8%

365 Organic Large Brown Eggs

New price: $3.99
Was: $4.29
Change: -7%

365 Organic Large Omega-3 Brown Eggs

New price: $3.99
Was: $4.39
Change: -9.1%

365 Organic Butter (salted and unsalted)

New price: $4.49
Was: $5.29
Change: -15.1%

Tony Merevick/Thrillist

365 Organic Milk (assorted half gallons)

New price: $3.49
Was: $3.99
Change: -12.5%

365 Organic Almondmilk (assorted flavors)

New price: $2.99
Was: $3.69
Change: -19%

365 Organic Almondmilk Unsweetened 2-Pack

New price: $5.49
Was: $6.99
Change: -21.4%

365 Organic Shredded Italian Blend Cheese

New price: $6.99/12oz
Was: $7.99/12oz
Change: -12.5%

365 Organic Shredded Mexican Blend Cheese

New price: $6.99/12oz
Was: $7.99/12oz
Change: -12.5%

365 Organic Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

New price: $4.49/8oz or $7.99/lb
Was: $4.79/8oz or $8.99/lb
Change: -6.2% and -11.1%

365 Organic Shredded Pepper Jack Cheese

New price: $6.99/12oz
Was: $7.99/12oz
Change: -12.5%

365 Organic Shredded Mild Cheddar Cheese

New price: $6.99/12oz
Was: $7.99/12oz
Change: -12.5%

365 Organic Shredded Fiesta Blend Cheese 

New price: $6.99/12oz
Was: $7.99/12oz
Change: -12.5%

365 Organic Colby Jack Cheese Slices

New price: $4.49
Was: $4.79
Change: -6.2%

Tony Merevick/Thrillist

365 Organic Italian Herb Pasta Sauce

New price: $2.79
Was: $2.99
Change: -6.7%

365 Organic Four Cheese Pasta Sauce

New price: $2.79
Was: $2.99
Change: -6.7%

365 Organic Portobello Mushroom Pasta Sauce

New price: $2.79
Was: $2.99
Change: -6.7%

365 Organic Creamy Vodka Sauce

New price: $2.79
Was: $2.99
Change: -6.7%

365 Organic Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce

New price: $2.79
Was: $2.99
Change: -6.7%

365 Organic Marinara Pasta Sauce Fat Free

New price: $2.79
Was: $2.99
Change: -6.7%

365 Organic Marinara Pasta Sauce

New price: $2.79
Was: $2.99
Change: -6.7%

Tony Merevick/Thrillist

365 Almond Butter (crunchy and creamy)

New price: $6.99
Was: $7.99
Change: -12.5%

Cheerios

New price: $2.99
Was: $3.99
Change: -25%

Honey Nut Cheerios

New price: $3.79
Was: $6.99
Change: -45.7%

365 Spring Water (1 gallon)

New price: $0.89
Was: $1.69
Change: -47.3%

365 Distilled Water (1 gallon)

New price: $0.89
Was: $1.69
Change: -47.3%

365 Spring Water Flat Cap (12 pack)

New price: $2.49
Was: $3.39
Change: -26.5%

365 Spring Water Flat Cap (24 pack)

New price: $3.49
Was: $5.99
Change: -41.7%

More price cuts?

If you know of additional lower prices that we may have missed, feel free to send them to tony@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here.

Tony Merevick is Senior News Editor at Thrillist and has a feeling Whole Foods is about to get way more crowded. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

