We Found More Than 40 Big Price Cuts at Whole Foods Today

Whole Foods just got cheaper. Dozens of new, noticeably lower prices appeared all across Whole Foods stores on Monday as part of a slew of changes Amazon promised last week upon the completion of its deal to buy the company for $13.7 billion. We went to a nearby Whole Foods to check out all of the new deals.
At the Whole Foods store at NYC's Union Square, all of the new prices were marked with orange tags, which show both the new, lower price and the price before the cuts. As Amazon promised, prices on everything from Hass avocados (now $1.49 each) to whole rotisserie chickens (now $7.99 each) have been reduced by 40% (or more in some cases) in an effort to make the grocer's organic foods more affordable and accessible for everyone. Most of the lower prices are for the company's 365 Everyday Value brand products, such as milk, eggs, and pantry staples.
As with any major retailer, there are probably some pricing variations depending on your region, so these prices may not be what you’ll find nationwide. Oh, and there's a good chance we missed some of the new prices on our stroll through the store, so don't think of this as an exhaustive list. A spokesperson for Whole Foods didn’t offer any additional details on the new prices.
Here's what we found:
Hass Avocados
New price: $1.49/each
Was: $2.50/each
Change: -40.4%
Organic Hass Avocados
New price: $1.99/each
Was: $2.99/each
Change: -33.4%
Whole Trade Bananas
New price: $0.49/lb
Was: $0.79/lb
Change: -38%
Whole Trade Organic Bananas
New price: $0.69/lb
Was: $0.99/lb
Change: -30%
Organic Gala Apples
New price: $1.99/lb
Was: $2.99/lb
Change: -33.4%
Whole Foods Organic Salad Greens (assorted)
New price: $3.49
Was: $3.99
Change: -12.5%
85% Lean Grass-Fed Ground Beef
New price: $6.99/lb
Was: $10.99/lb
Change: -36.4%
85% Lean Ground Beef
New price: $4.99/lb
Was: $6.99/lb
Change: -28.6%
New York Strip Steak
New price: $13.99/lb
Was: $18.99/lb
Change: -26.3%
365 Whole Chicken
New price: $1.99/lb
Was: $2.29/lb
Change: -13.1%
365 Organic Whole Chicken
New price: $2.99/lb
Was: 3.49/lb
Change: -14.3%
Half Rotisserie Chicken
New price: $4.99/each
Was: $5.99/each
Change: -16.7%
Whole Rotisserie Chicken
New price: $7.99/each
Was: $8.99/each
Change: -11.1%
Frozen Atlantic Salmon Steak Value Pack
New price: $17.98
Was: $19.99
Change: -10%
Club Pack Salmon Portions
New price: $19.99/32oz
Was: $21.99/32oz
Change: -9%
365 Cage Free Large Brown Eggs
New price: $2.99
Was: $3.49
Change: -14.3%
365 Cage Free Extra Large Brown Eggs
New price: $3.19
Was: $3.79
Change: -15.8%
365 Organic Large Brown Eggs
New price: $3.99
Was: $4.29
Change: -7%
365 Organic Large Omega-3 Brown Eggs
New price: $3.99
Was: $4.39
Change: -9.1%
365 Organic Butter (salted and unsalted)
New price: $4.49
Was: $5.29
Change: -15.1%
365 Organic Milk (assorted half gallons)
New price: $3.49
Was: $3.99
Change: -12.5%
365 Organic Almondmilk (assorted flavors)
New price: $2.99
Was: $3.69
Change: -19%
365 Organic Almondmilk Unsweetened 2-Pack
New price: $5.49
Was: $6.99
Change: -21.4%
365 Organic Shredded Italian Blend Cheese
New price: $6.99/12oz
Was: $7.99/12oz
Change: -12.5%
365 Organic Shredded Mexican Blend Cheese
New price: $6.99/12oz
Was: $7.99/12oz
Change: -12.5%
365 Organic Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
New price: $4.49/8oz or $7.99/lb
Was: $4.79/8oz or $8.99/lb
Change: -6.2% and -11.1%
365 Organic Shredded Pepper Jack Cheese
New price: $6.99/12oz
Was: $7.99/12oz
Change: -12.5%
365 Organic Shredded Mild Cheddar Cheese
New price: $6.99/12oz
Was: $7.99/12oz
Change: -12.5%
365 Organic Shredded Fiesta Blend Cheese
New price: $6.99/12oz
Was: $7.99/12oz
Change: -12.5%
365 Organic Colby Jack Cheese Slices
New price: $4.49
Was: $4.79
Change: -6.2%
365 Organic Italian Herb Pasta Sauce
New price: $2.79
Was: $2.99
Change: -6.7%
365 Organic Four Cheese Pasta Sauce
New price: $2.79
Was: $2.99
Change: -6.7%
365 Organic Portobello Mushroom Pasta Sauce
New price: $2.79
Was: $2.99
Change: -6.7%
365 Organic Creamy Vodka Sauce
New price: $2.79
Was: $2.99
Change: -6.7%
365 Organic Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce
New price: $2.79
Was: $2.99
Change: -6.7%
365 Organic Marinara Pasta Sauce Fat Free
New price: $2.79
Was: $2.99
Change: -6.7%
365 Organic Marinara Pasta Sauce
New price: $2.79
Was: $2.99
Change: -6.7%
365 Almond Butter (crunchy and creamy)
New price: $6.99
Was: $7.99
Change: -12.5%
Cheerios
New price: $2.99
Was: $3.99
Change: -25%
Honey Nut Cheerios
New price: $3.79
Was: $6.99
Change: -45.7%
365 Spring Water (1 gallon)
New price: $0.89
Was: $1.69
Change: -47.3%
365 Distilled Water (1 gallon)
New price: $0.89
Was: $1.69
Change: -47.3%
365 Spring Water Flat Cap (12 pack)
New price: $2.49
Was: $3.39
Change: -26.5%
365 Spring Water Flat Cap (24 pack)
New price: $3.49
Was: $5.99
Change: -41.7%
More price cuts?
If you know of additional lower prices that we may have missed, feel free to send them to tony@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.