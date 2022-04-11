Whole Foods Crowdsourced a New Ice Cream Flavor & It Has a Lot Going On

Companies have gone all-in on taking recipes from TikTok or asking people on social media to pick new flavors. The jury is still out on whether any of those items are sticking around for more than a "limited time," but it's happening.

Even Whole Foods isn't immune. Starting mid-April, Whole Foods will sell a new 365 ice cream flavor that was selected on social media by fans or people who like clicking on polls. You'll soon be able to try Whole Foods Market Birthday Cake Blondie Almondmilk Ice Cream. That's a lot of words in a title, but the denizens of SocialMediaLand appear to have done a decent job on this one.

Though it says "ice cream" in the grocer's announcement, the label appears to call it a non-dairy frozen dessert because it's made with almond milk instead of the milk of a cow.

The announcement says it will also contain chunks of Vegan Greyston birthday cake blondie along with colorful sprinkles.

Whole Foods adds that it will have other new summery treats hitting shelves in April, including a Powdered Jelly Doughnut from Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, which is exclusive to Whole Foods. That's in addition to the arrival of other non-exclusives like Noosa Chocolate Fudge Gelato, Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy Phish Food, Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy The Tonight Dough, and others. Ice cream season is coming.