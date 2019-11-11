Whole Foods Recalls 70 Food Items Over Potential Listeria Contamination

It's been a rough few weeks for food. A whopping 12 tons of pepperoni were just recalled for potentially containing listeria; 130,000 pounds of beef were recalled for a possible plastic contamination; and Nestle recalled a bunch of cookie dough which may have accidentally had rubber in it. Even Taco Bell wasn't safe, with a recent ground beef recall for a possible metal shavings contamination. Yikes.
So it may come as no surprise to you that Whole Foods is also initiated a recall for 70 different products, including over 20 salad bar items and 28 hot bar dishes due to possible listeria contamination. Among the potentially contaminated items are General Tso's chicken, green veggie pesto pizza, and an array of prepackaged salmon dinners. A complete list of all the recalled items can be found here.
For those who don't know, listeria is a bacteria that can have extremely adverse effects on children, pregnant women, and the elderly. Some of the symptoms include headaches, diarrhea, nausea, and abdominal pain. Not fun.
The affected products were sold between October 10, 2019 and November 4, 2019 and if you happened to order any of the recalled items, you can get a full refund at your local Whole Foods (as long as you still have you receipt). Luckily, there have been no reports so far of related illnesses, but be careful out there on your lunch break.
