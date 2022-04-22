Whole Foods Is Recalling Products for Possible Listeria Contamination

Whole Foods is recalling several products nationwide due to possible Listeria contamination. The organic retail giant has pulled Red Lentil Dal from shelves, Food Safety News reports.

On April 19, Bakkavor USA notified Doux South Specialities LLC that their pickled curry cauliflower, an ingredient in the Red Lentil Dal found at Whole Foods, was being recalled. The company immediately shut down production and distribution to Whole Foods. An investigation is still underway.

The product was distributed to Whole Foods stores in the following states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennesse, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The Whole Foods Red Lentil Dal in question comes in 12-ounce plastic trays with use-by dates of April 15, 2022; April 17, 2022; April 18, 2022; April 19, 2022; April 22, 2022; April 24, 2022, April 25, 2022; and April 26, 2022. The UPC is 1 95515 02394 8.

No illnesses have been linked to the contamination. However, immediately toss out and contact Whole Foods for a refund if you have the product.