Whole Foods Is Launching a New Rewards Program That Saves You Money

With the launch of three of its hip, new 365 stores this year and work already underway on 19 more, it's clear that Whole Foods wants to put the days of $6 "asparagus water" and devastating overpricing scandals behind it. Now, the high-end grocer plans to take its efforts a step further by reportedly introducing a new rewards program in 2017.

During a quarterly earnings call with investors on Wednesday afternoon, Whole Foods CEO and co-Founder John Mackey announced the "optimized" rewards program, which the company has tested in Philadelphia and Dallas-Forth Worth area stores, will roll out at all of its stores across the US sometime next year, according to a report by Eater. Although the execs didn't reveal exactly when Whole Foods Market Rewards will make its wide debut, details on how it has worked in the test markets suggest you can expect significant discounts and free stuff based on how much you shop.