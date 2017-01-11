Whole Foods Is Launching a New Rewards Program That Saves You Money

With the launch of three of its hip, new 365 stores this year and work already underway on 19 more, it's clear that Whole Foods wants to put the days of $6 "asparagus water" and devastating overpricing scandals behind it. Now, the high-end grocer plans to take its efforts a step further by reportedly introducing a new rewards program in 2017.
During a quarterly earnings call with investors on Wednesday afternoon, Whole Foods CEO and co-Founder John Mackey announced the "optimized" rewards program, which the company has tested in Philadelphia and Dallas-Forth Worth area stores, will roll out at all of its stores across the US sometime next year, according to a report by Eater. Although the execs didn't reveal exactly when Whole Foods Market Rewards will make its wide debut, details on how it has worked in the test markets suggest you can expect significant discounts and free stuff based on how much you shop.
Here's how a press release announcing the program's expansion to Dallas-Forth Worth back in July sums it up: "The program offers a number of rewards, including 10 percent off your first purchase as a new rewards member, a one-time offer for 15 percent off the department of your choice, and select free products. The more customers shop at Whole Foods Market stores, the more rewards are unlocked." Not bad, right? At the very least, it'll bring the down the cost of your crippling organic vanilla flax milk addiction.
Along with teasing the rewards program launch, Mackey also hinted at the company's plans dive further into the meal kit business, saying Whole Foods will soon offer more "ready-made meal solutions" available both in store and via delivery, according to the report. In other words, it looks like Whole Foods wants to compete with services like Blue Apron and Hello Fresh, which if you think about it, could be pretty damn great... if, of course, the price is right.
