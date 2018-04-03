Whole Foods Is Throwing a Huge Spring Rosé Sale

Spring is here once again, which means the bear will soon emerge from its cave, the bee will resume bumbling, and you will drink rosé all day, just as nature intended. Whole Foods is even helping nature along this year with a glorious spring sale on rosé.
The wine sale will last from April 4 to May 29 and includes discounts on 12 bottles of rosé, all personally selected by Whole Foods' Master Sommelier, Devan Broglie. You can read more about Broglie’s selections, which all come from his list of Sommelier Best in Class wines, on the Whole Foods website.
Here's the full list of rosés:
- Calixo Cava Brut Rosé
- Orlana Rosé Vinho Verde 2017
- El Terrano Rosado
- Alivetto IGP Ile De Beaute
- French Blue -- Bordeaux Rosé
- Folie en Provence -- Provence Rosé 2017
- Pure Provence Rosé
- Santa Julia Innovacion Malbec Syrah Rosé
- Skouras Zoe Rosé 2016
- Summer Water Rosé 2017
- Forty Ounce Rosé
- AIX Coteaux d’ Aix en Provence Rosé
Since all of these are decent values already, you really can't go wrong, but if you're looking for something super-affordable or are looking to douse an entire party in pink wine, you should check out the Orlana Rosé Vinho Verde 2017 for $7.99. For a spring picnic, you'd be wise to fill a cooler with a four pack of Pure Provence Rosé, which is a canned wine -- and people won't even shame you for drinking that anymore.
Finally, be on the lookout for the Forty Ounce Rosé, which is both trendy and much better than it sounds. It's more refined than showing up with a 40 of malt liquor, but to be safe you should probably bring a bottle of both.
h/t Food & Wine
